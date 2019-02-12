|
Michelle Brooks 1969—2019
Michelle Brooks, 50, of Freeport, IL, passed away on February 10, 2019 at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL. She was born on January 2, 1969 in Doddsville, MS, to Justine Anderson and W.D. Walker, Sr. (deceased). She married Price Brooks in Freeport, worked as a Material Manager at Stephenson Nursing Center, and was a member of Holy Temple Church.
Survivors include her husband, Price Brooks; mother, Justine Anderson; son, Ray Wilson; daughters, Eliza Self and Nikita Wilson; grandkids: Jaylen Dewey, Khiara Dewey, Kentrel Jones, Z'ayvion "Craig" Dismuke, and Jamir Brown.
She was preceded in death by her father, W.D. Walker, Sr.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 1 PM, at the Holy Temple Church, 520 W. Ringold St. in Freeport, IL, with Rev. John Collins officiating. Friends may call at the Church from 11 AM until time of service. Burial will be at Freeport City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019