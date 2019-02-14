|
Nicholas James Bowser 1979—2019
Nicholas James Bowser, 39 of Freeport, IL passed away on February 11, 2019 in Freeport, IL. He is survived by his brothers, Michael and Theodore, twin sister Nichole, mother Ruthie Grobe and step-father Roy Grobe. Nicholas is also survived by his daughter Isabella & step-daughter Annastee and their mother Anna. Visitation will be held at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd, Freeport, IL, from 10:00AM-12:00PM on February 15, 2019 with Funeral services to follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019