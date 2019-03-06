Home

Phyllis Clancy 1931—2019
Phyllis J. Clancy 87 of Freeport passed away on Friday, March 1st at Stephenson Nursing Center/Walnut Acres with her family by her side. Phyllis was born March 2, 1931 in Freeport. She was the youngest of 5 daughters born to Roy and Emma (Harbsmeier) Smith. She graduated from Freeport High school in 1949. She married Donald E. Clancy October 14, 1952. She was employed at the Freeport Journal Standard in the press room, and later worked at Furst McNess. She enjoyed feeding and taking care of the wild life in her yard. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her 4 sisters and 2 of her sons, Kevin R. and Todd D. Clancy. Surviving are one son, Timm D., her Granddaughter Chelsi Clancy and 5 great grandchildren all of Freeport. She will be deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever. Cremation rites were accorded. A private family committal service will be conducted at Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com
