Randy Bower 1960—2019

Randy G. Bower "Bean", age 58 of Pearl City, IL passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home. He was born May 31, 1960 in Freeport to the late Lewie and Hazel (Janssen) Bower. Randy married Kim Boland on October 18, 1980 at their home in Pearl City. He was a member of Zion Community Church in Pearl City and River Bend Antique Tractor Pullers. Randy enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed shooting pool and working on tractors. He loved animals, especially his dogs and raising white tail deer. Most of all, Randy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his two special nephews, Jamie and Timmy. Randy is survived by his wife, Kim Bower of Pearl City; daughter, Tracy (Dale) Boyer of Savanna; brothers, James (Marleen) Bower of Mt. Carroll and Richard (Melanie) Bower of Stockton; grandchildren, Ashley (Kevin Cram) Saeger of Savanna, Amanda (Cason Janke) Saeger of Stockton, Courtney (Tanner) Storjohann of Tacoma, Mindy Saeger of Pearl City, and Emily Saeger of Pearl City; great grandchildren, Arabella, Justin, Klayton, and Ulric; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ron, and sister Valerie. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Sabin Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with Randy's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019