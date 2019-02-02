|
|
Richard (Dick) Myers 1931—2019
Richard passed away at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg,WI following a long illiness.
He was born September 1st 1931 in Pearl City IL. to Alva and Estella(Buckley) Myers.
He married Delores (Boehm) Myers on Oct. 9th 1951.
He is survived by his wife Delores and 3 daughters: Karen(Terry)Burkhalter Monroe WI, Carol(Mark)Jones Warren IL, Christine Myers Cedar Rapids IA, and 1 son Kim Myers Rockford IL. 9 grandchildren Nicholas, Lindsey, Brooke, Sheena, Morgan, Daniel, Taylor, Tanner, Dara. 3 great-grandchildren Lita, Daniel, Payton. Also his faithful companion Jack. 2 sisters Helen Erwin Lena IL, Marjorie Lindsey Michigan. 1 brother Gerald (Leone) Myers Gratiot WI and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Robert. Sisters Eileen Kuhl, Priscilla Boelk and Judy Beaver.
He graduated from Warren High School in 1949. He served in the Air Force. He worked for Burgess Battery, Structo and Myers Ford all in Freeport Il.
Cremation rights have been accorded and a memorial service will be held on March 30th at 2:00pm at Nora Community Church in Nora IL.
In lieu of flowers make donations please to Agrace Hospice Care,5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg WI 53711 agrace.org, or to Friends Forever Humane Society, Freeport IL friendsforeverhs.org
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019