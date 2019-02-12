|
Robert E. Keister 1936—2019
Robert E. Keister, 83, of Freeport died Thursday February 7, 2019 in his home and is now in heaven with his wife and the Lord. He was born January 21, 1936 in Orangeville, IL the son of Charles and Ruth V. (Deemer) Keister. On December 21, 1957 he married Virginia M. Veach at First Lutheran Church in Freeport. Virginia passed away January 9, 2015. Robert was a 1955 graduate of Dakota High School. Robert was employed at Burgess Battery for 22 years followed by Newell for 21 years. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freeport where he was also on the church council. Robert was a Rock City Fireman for 12 years; volunteer for DORS for 25 years, sponsor for youths at Rock Grove Lutheran church for many years and served in many other volunteer organizations. He is survived by his daughter Joy (Douglas) Zozri of Kissimmee, FL; two brothers Donald (Iona) Keister of Ocala, FL and Lawrence (Karen) Keister of Rockford, IL; three sisters Esther (Randy) Bolen of Machesney Park, IL, Deloris (James) Vincent of Freeport, IL and Enola (David) Troxell of Lena, IL; three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers Gary and Chuck. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 16, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Art Stees officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. The family has requested that guests abstain from wearing perfume and cologne at the service. Please visit and sign Robert's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019