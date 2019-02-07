|
Roger W. Henning 1938—2019
Roger W. Henning, age 81, of Freeport, IL passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Liberty Village in Freeport. He was born on January 29, 1938 to the late Wilhelm and Fern (Eggemeier) Henning. Roger married Joyce Ascher on February 14, 1960. Joyce passed away on September 11, 2018.
He worked for Hartman Beverage for over 40 years. Roger was well known for his jokes. He was active on his CB radio and enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and going to the Casino on his birthday with his sister, brother, and brother-in-law. Most of all, Roger loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Dan Williams) Henning and Catherine (Steve) Maronde; his grandchildren, Michael, Lakin, Jacob, Kortney, Kaitlyn, Brooke, Garrett, Jericho, Danielle and Peyton; his six great grandchildren; his brother, Bill (Rhonda) Henning; his sisters, Judy (Dale) Rupnow and Carol Lynch; his sister-in-law, Janis Pierce and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Hannah and Geraldine, brother-in-law, Wiley and sister-in-law, Mary Ann.
There will be a memorial service on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019