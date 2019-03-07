Ruth E. Ditsworth 1929—2019

Ruth E. Ditsworth, age 89 of Freeport, IL passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at home. She was born May 29, 1929 in South Wayne, WI to the late Samuel and Frances (Paige) Deyo. Ruth married Glenn Ditsworth on October 23, 1951 in Freeport.

Ruth was born a farm girl and those were some of her fondest memories. Anyone who met Ruth the first time really liked her, if they met her a second time, they loved her. She enjoyed gardening, farming, taking care of animals, playing bingo, going to the casino, cooking, baking, decorating, shopping, and most of all, she loved spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Ditsworth of Freeport; her son, Tim (Jewel) Ditsworth of Benton, WI; her daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Fleischer of Freeport and Sandy (Joe) Lacy of Belleville, WI; her brother, Dick (Rita) Deyo of Stockton; her grandchildren, Jason Cross, Jodi (Andy) Graber, Greg Ditsworth and Hannah Lacy; great grandchildren, Jackson and Jamison; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

Ruth's family would like to thank the angels of FHN Hospice and her special caregiver, Jessie for their wonderful care.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for FHN Hospice. Condolences may be shared with Ruth's family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019