Shaun L. Bradbury 1982—2019
Shaun L. Bradbury, 36, of Freeport, passed away, Sunday, February 3, 2019. Shaun was born October 3, 1982, in Freeport, the son of John and Cynthia (Crawford) Bradbury. He married Amanda Nieman October 20, 2007. Shaun was a 2001 graduated of Freeport High School, where he was a member of the football and basketball team. Shaun was well known for his famous catch that propelled the Pretzels to a dramatic homecoming victory over the Boylan Titans. He enjoyed hanging out at the lake and boating with family and friends, woodworking, spending time with everyone he cared about; but most of all being with the loves of his life, his wife, Amanda; and their daughters, Kamryn and Kalli. He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan! Shaun was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. He worked as a technician for Galaxy One. Shaun was an extremely hard worker that could fix about anything and was never afraid to lend a helping hand. Surviving are his parents, John and Cynthia Bradbury; wife, Amanda Bradbury of Freeport; their daughters, Kamryn and Kalli Bradbury; brother, Nicholas Bradbury of Freeport; sister, Laura Bradbury and Karen (Jeff Sloan) Bradbury; mother and father-in-law, Beth and Randy Nieman; brother-in-law, Cory (Kenzie) Nieman; grandparents, Robert and Nancy Crawford; Russell (Lorraine) Nieman and Karen Vehmeier; two nephews, Collin Heidenreich and Sawyer Nieman; two nieces, Kaylynn Heidenreich and Eila Nieman; his dogs, Barkley and Madden; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shaun was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Corrinne Hamon and James M. and Josephine Marie Bradbury, and Larry Vehmeier. Funeral services will be noon Friday February 8, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 7, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu flowers a memorial has been established in Shaun's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019