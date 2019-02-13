Thomas M. Esling 1940—2019

Thomas M. Esling, age 78 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe, WI. He was born February 29, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH; the son of Thomas A. and Mary (Wirth) Esling. He graduated from high school in Cincinnati. His first marriage was to Patricia Harrison in 1961. He later married Suzanne Downey on October 26, 1974 in Freeport; she passed on May 24, 2014.

Thomas was known as a "jack of all trades." He loved helping others in his own special way. He was an outdoorsman and especially liked fishing and camping. He also enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and loved his dogs.

He is survived by his son, Troy (Angie) Esling; daughters, Theresa (Tim) Joiner and Michelle (Tecia Rush) Esling; grandchildren, Cameron Timm, Courtney Timm, Brandt (Dana) Esling, and Jordan Esling; and his first wife, Patricia Harrison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzanne; and dog, Jazzy.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in his name.