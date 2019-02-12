|
Werner Friedrich 1949—2019
Werner P. Friedrich, 69,formerly of Winslow passed away on Sunday,February 3, 2019 at Glen Brook Hospital in Glenview IL. He was born on August 10, 1949 to Werner and Rosie (Leibfried) Friedrich.
He is survived by many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16,2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Leamons Funeral Home in Lena.
Officiating will be Pastor Rick Bader
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019