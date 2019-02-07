|
William C. Wilmarth 1936—2019
William C. Wilmarth, age 82, of Galena, IL, passed away on February 4, 2019 at home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February, 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Galena with Rev. Catiana McKay officiating. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the church. Cremation rites have been afforded. Burial of the cremated remains will be immediately following the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
Bill was born June 13, l936 in Galena, IL son of C.K. "Jim" and Evelyn (Hansing) Wilmarth.
He attended school in Galena and Robinsdale, MN and graduated from Galena High School in 1954. Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He was stationed in Okinawa, Kume Jima and Texas. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force he began his studies at Wisconsin State College and Institute of Technology –Platteville, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in 1962. In 1972 he completed his MA degree from Clarke College, Dubuque, Iowa.
He married Donna Pope on June 6, 1970 at the United Methodist Church in Galena.
Bill was a teacher in the Galena School System for 34 years, retiring in 1996. Prior to retirement he worked as a grounds keeper at Le Fevre Inn in Galena and after retiring Bill worked part time at Veterinary Associates in Galena.
Surviving is his wife Donna; his son, David (Heidi) Wilmarth of Galena and his beloved grandson, Benjamin Wilmarth . He is also survived by two sisters Duane "Daney" Fitzpatrick, Freeport, Phyllis Lininger of Hot Springs National Park, AK, a sister in law JoAnn (Keith) Hesselbacher, 7 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Joseph and Marieta Pope, 2 brother in laws, Franklin "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, and Tom Lininger, a great niece Carrie Clark, and a great-great nephew, Cline Becker.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Autism Speaks, Galena School Foundation, The Galena Foundation or the Galena United Methodist Church.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019