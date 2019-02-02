|
William Moyer 1937—2019
William (Bill) Moyer Sr., age 81 formerly of the Orangeville area, passed away at his home on February 1, 2019 in Monroe Wisconsin. He was born on August 7, 1937 in Cadiz township to Clarence and Viola (Leck) Moyer. He married Nancy L Steele on July 31, 1962 in Freeport, IL. He worked at Modern Plating, Iroquois Foundry and Riverside Plating. William was a member of the Martintown Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Most of all he enjoyed time with family and friends.
He is survived by wife Nancy, children; Doris Schneider of Westplains MO, William (Gale) Moyer Jr. of Westplains MO, Betty (Don) Surrell of South Wayne, WI , Gregory Moyer of UT, and Suzanne Heyer of Polo, IL. Step-Daughters; Sharon (Don) Martin of AZ, and Sherry (James ) Anderson of Rockford, IL. Siblings; John (Jackie) Moyer of Pectonica, IL and Clara (William) Hawthorn of Monroe, WI. and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Proceeded in death by his parents, son Jeffery Frisbie, brother Keith, sisters; Patricia Janicke and Ellen Beverly.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 5, 2019 at the Cramer Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Officiating will be Pastor Teri Hinrichs.
Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2019