UNION GROVE - Dierbeck, Arlene Mae (nee. Mastricola), age 95, of Waterford, WI died on January 30, 2019 at Oak Ridge Care Center, in Union Grove. Arlene was born on January 2, 1924 in Redgranite, WI, the daughter of Fred and Catherine (nee. Sauder) McBriar. She was married to Nick Mastricola who died in 1968. In 1973 Arlene married Carl Dierbeck of Brookfield, WI, who passed away on March 29, 2008. Arlene is survived by her children: Robert (Pat) Mastricola of East Earl, PA, Elizabeth Markey of Mt. Pleasant, WI, Richard (Sandy) Mastricola of Lupton, MI, Barbra Jungwirth of Sycamore, IL, David (Joan) Mastricola of Williamsburg, VA, Tom (Peg) Dierbeck of Milwaukee, WI, Dan (Kathryn) Dierbeck of New Berlin, WI, Jean Dierbeck of River Falls, WI, and Mark Dierbeck of Milwaukee, WI; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives and good friends. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, son-in-law Daniel Markey, two brothers Donald and Harley; one sister Mary James, and two grandchildren John Mastricola and Patrick Markey. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. A light luncheon in the church hall will follow Mass. Arlene will be laid to rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 11:30am at Lake View Mausoleum in Oshkosh WI. Mealy Funeral Home 225 W. Main St. Waterford, WI



225 West Main Street

Waterford , WI 53185

(262) 534-2233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 3, 2019

