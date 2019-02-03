Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey M. DeKeuster. View Sign

RACINE - Audrey Mae DeKeuster, age 99, passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Racine, December 6, 1919, daughter of Albert and Pauline (Nee:Goebel) Wrixton and was a lifelong resident of Racine. Audrey attended Washington Park High School. On May 29, 1943 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Norbert J. DeKeuster Sr. who preceded her in death December 28, 1987. Audrey was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. While raising her children she served as a Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother. Audrey enjoyed family time at the cottage in Oconto, playing cards and in her later years Bingo and Yahtzee. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Surviving are her 6 children, Norbert J. DeKeuster Jr., Susan J. DeKeuster, James M. (Ann) DeKeuster, Deborah L. (Lupe) Rodriquez, Paula M. (Ken) Heitmann, Dianne M. Roberts; 10 grandchildren, Jamie (Courtney) DeKeuster, Brian (Nikki) DeKeuster, the late Kevin (Shannon) DeKeuster, Christophor (Ericka) Rodriquez, Tiffany (Daniel) Nelson, Brandon Rodriquez, Michael (Jennifer) Heitmann, Jeremy Heitmann, Lisa (Richard) Lonergan, Stephany Koke; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Kevin; great great grandson, Ezra Williams; and her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Arlene) Wrixton. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



