Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Elizabeth "Bea" Melby. View Sign

Beatrice “Bea” Elizabeth Melby June 23, 1930 - February 3, 2019 Age 88, of Union Grove peacefully passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Timber Oaks. She was born June 23, 1930 to Roy and Gladys (nee Blexrud) Lockman in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Her early life was spent in Whitehall where she graduated from Whitehall High School. On April 16, 1949 she was united in marriage to Robert Melby in Whitehall, WI. Robert passed away December 26, 2015. Following their marriage, they resided in Whitehall, WI until moving to Union Grove where they had lived the past 50+ years. Bea worked as an aid at the Southern Center for many years. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Bea was a very caring and compassionate person, with a heart of gold. She opened her home to various foster children. Over the years, she had affectionately fostered over 25 children. When not busy with the family she enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. But more than anything, she treasured the time spent with her family, foster children and friends. Bea is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Bob) Gunderson, a son-in-law John (Myra) Schamel, grandchildren: Shelia (Jeremy) Boldt, Robert Melby Jr., Ingrid Schamel, Erin (Patrick) White, John (Ashley Roybal) Schamel, Bernard Bissett and Audrey (Chris) LeCount, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law Elsie Melby, other relatives and friends. Bea was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children: Robert Melby and Patrice Schamel, siblings: Lillian (Irvin) Melby, Helen (Orin) Hanson, Rodney Lockman, Shirley (Leo) Johnson and James Lockman. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Timer Oaks and the staff of Allay Hospice for their care and compassion. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3:00pm at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 2:00PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow service on Friday at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011



Beatrice “Bea” Elizabeth Melby June 23, 1930 - February 3, 2019 Age 88, of Union Grove peacefully passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Timber Oaks. She was born June 23, 1930 to Roy and Gladys (nee Blexrud) Lockman in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Her early life was spent in Whitehall where she graduated from Whitehall High School. On April 16, 1949 she was united in marriage to Robert Melby in Whitehall, WI. Robert passed away December 26, 2015. Following their marriage, they resided in Whitehall, WI until moving to Union Grove where they had lived the past 50+ years. Bea worked as an aid at the Southern Center for many years. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. Bea was a very caring and compassionate person, with a heart of gold. She opened her home to various foster children. Over the years, she had affectionately fostered over 25 children. When not busy with the family she enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. But more than anything, she treasured the time spent with her family, foster children and friends. Bea is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Bob) Gunderson, a son-in-law John (Myra) Schamel, grandchildren: Shelia (Jeremy) Boldt, Robert Melby Jr., Ingrid Schamel, Erin (Patrick) White, John (Ashley Roybal) Schamel, Bernard Bissett and Audrey (Chris) LeCount, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 Great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law Elsie Melby, other relatives and friends. Bea was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children: Robert Melby and Patrice Schamel, siblings: Lillian (Irvin) Melby, Helen (Orin) Hanson, Rodney Lockman, Shirley (Leo) Johnson and James Lockman. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Timer Oaks and the staff of Allay Hospice for their care and compassion. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3:00pm at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 2:00PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow service on Friday at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com Funeral Home Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home

908-11th Avenue

Union Grove , WI 53182

(262) 878-2011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close