RACINE - Born to eternal life February 10, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Richard A. Warber. Loving mother of Michael (Amy) Warber, Sherry (Michael) Erdmann, John (Therese) Warber, and Mary Beth (Eric) Stahlberg. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Mathew) Neisen, Maryn Warber, Robert (Annie) Erdmann, Tricia (Karl) Stathakis, Carl Stahlberg, Rebecca Warber, and Jacklyn Warber. Dear great-grandmother of Samuel, Zachary, and Katelyn. Fond sister-in-law of Jack Warber. Funeral service on Saturday, February 16, at 5:00PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. 6705 Northway. Greendale. Visitation on Saturday from 3:00PM-4:45PM at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Woman of the ELCA or the Hephatha Lutheran Church appreciated. Max A. Sass Funeral Home [email protected] 414-645-4992
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty R. Warber.
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 13, 2019