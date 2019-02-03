Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverly A. Hagen January 7, 1924 - January 25, 2019 RACINE – Beverly A. Hagen, nee Nelson, 95, passed away at St. Monica’s Senior Living on Friday, January 25, 2019. Beverly was born in Mondovi, WI on January 7, 1924, to Charles R. and Lucile (nee, Brinkman) Nelson. She graduated from Mondovi High School and Buffalo County Teachers College. She had many fond memories of growing up in a large family in small-town Wisconsin. On January 8, 1946, she married Marlin R. Hagen. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2012. In 1964 the family moved from Alma to Racine where Beverly worked for the Gottfredson Insurance Agency for many years. Survivors include her children, Roberta (Randall) Youngs, Michael (Karen) Hagen and Kim Hagen; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. Beverly is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Majil Steiner, Myrna Hagen, Bonnie Nelson, Donald (Nell) Nelson, Wayne (Marje) Nelson, Rodney (Judy) Nelson, Neil (Linda) Nelson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother John. A private family memorial service will be held. Inurnment will take place alongside her husband, Marlin at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Monica’s Senior Living or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000



3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine , WI 53402

(262) 639-8000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 3, 2019

