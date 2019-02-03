Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Christine A. Callewaert April 21, 1949 - January 23, 2019 REDGRANITE – Christine “Chris” A. Callewaert, age 69, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2019 at her residence with the love of her life at her bedside, following a courageous battle with leaukemia. She was born on April 21, 1949 to parents Albert and Schurlie (nee. Lequia) Durben in Racine, WI. Chris worked for 33 years at S.C. Johnson, retiring as a transportation analyst and was a member of their 20 Year Club. Following her retirement, Chris had a very active and full life. Her passion was knitting and crocheting and then gifting her works of love. She also enjoyed creating homemade cookies and candies and would distribute them as Christmas gifts. Chris was an avid Packer fan, shareholder, and also achieved her dream of owning a Packer green vehicle. Chris and her husband, Dennis, loved the performing arts and were season ticket holders at the Clausen Family Music Show, Let Me Be Franks, McComb/Bruchs PAC, as well as many others. Other activities she enjoyed were bowling, archery, softball, reading, daily games online, and watching the critters outside from her favorite chair in their retirement log home in the woods. Chris loved 50’s and 60’s music and as well as many of the country music legends. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. Chris was active in many groups and organizations, including Friends of the Redgranite Library, Wild Rose Knit-Wits, CCW of St. Mark’s – Redgranite, Little Rock Crafters, Little John’s Archers, The Prayer Shawl Group – St. Joseph’s Wautoma, and Circle 8 Square Dance Club. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; son Wade Maki (fiancé, Sue), and Sue’s daughter, Cassie; several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws; other family, relatives, and friends. Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Schurlie; godmother, Aunt Bev; several aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wautoma on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 10-11am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. A second visitation will be held Tuesday, February 5 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove from 4-6pm. Mass of Christian of Burial will follow. Private burial at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Waupaca ThedaCare Medical Center Pulmonary Rehabilitation are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at



