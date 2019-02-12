Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy P. Winkler. View Sign

BURLINGTON - Dorothy P. Winkler, 90, of Burlington, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Oak Park Place. Born in Burlington on May 10, 1928, she was the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (nee Berg) Potter. She attended a one room school house in Vienna, near Honey Lake and graduated from the Racine County School of Agriculture. On November 14, 1949 at Rochester Congregational Church, she was united in marriage to Robert C. Winkler. Following marriage, they made their home in Rochester before moving to Burlington. She has been a resident of Burlington since 1954. After high school, Dorothy worked for Murphy Products. She later became co-owner with her husband of Winkler’s IGA Grocery Store in Rochester. In 1954 they purchased the Sentry in Burlington, and in 1966 built a new grocery store in Pine Crest shopping center. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church of Burlington. She enjoyed watching her children play sports and followed all Wisconsin sports teams. Dorothy liked playing dominos, golfing, gardening and caring for animals. Dorothy is survived by her children, Garry Winkler, Gregory (Vicki) Winkler and Gayle (John) Koch, all of Burlington, and Gloria (Douglas) Holmes of Franklin, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan (Suzanne) Winkler of Lacrosse and Christopher (Tara) Winkler of Elkhorn; great-grandchildren, Liam, Lucy, Eli and Oliver Winkler; and sisters, Maryon (Ralph) Tharp and Sharon (James) Vandesand. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Potter, sister Joyce Alberti and brothers-in-law Andrew Alberti and Phillip Fell. The family would like to thank Heather McGregor and the staff at Oak Park Place, along with Kindred Hospice, nurse Miranda, and hospice chaplain Kelly for their care and compassion during this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church of Burlington. Private services for Dorothy will be held at a later date. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434



625 Browns Lake Dr.

Burlington , WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

