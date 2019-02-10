Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eduardo "Eddie" Gonzalez Jr.. View Sign

RACINE - Eduardo “Eddie” Gonzalez, Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Eduardo was born in Kenosha, WI on September 2, 1942 to the late Eduardo and Refugia (nee: Saldivar) Gonzalez, Sr. He grew up in Texas and attended Cotulla High School. Shortly after, and deep in young love, he was united in marriage with his beautiful bride, Maria Flores, in Grand Forks, MN on July 23, 1960. In March 2006, Maria provided the gift of life by donating one of her kidneys to her Eddie, of whom was suffering with renal failure. Truly becoming one, Eddie & Maria’s 58 year marriage was an inspiration to all. Eddie lived most of his life in Racine, where he was employed as a highly skilled and well-respected Cement Mason with local contractors, retiring from the field of construction as a skilled tradesman. He was also an accomplished automobile mechanic who was always willing to help family & friends solve their car issues. Owning countless vehicles in his life, Eddie refurbished a 1949 Ford Pick-Up of which he & Maria drove to Texas to visit family and his children took to Prom. With a profound Christian faith, Eduardo and Maria were longtime faithful members of Cristo Rey and St. Patrick Parishes. With a great devotion of the Blessed Virgin Mary, they hand crafted many, many beautiful rosaries to share with others. Eddie was a passionate musician and gifted guitarist. He loved serenading his wife in the mornings with playing & singing “Mi Linda Esposa” (My Beautiful Wife) and “Las Nubes Que Van Tan Altas” (The Clouds that Pass by So High). Eddie was also a member of the self-proclaimed band “The Ben-Gay Bunch”, comprised of his senior friends who gathered to play music for others throughout our community. Above all, Eddie was all about his wife, children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. They were his world! Surviving are his loving wife, Maria Flores Gonzalez; their adored children, Leticia (Geffory) Crowell…Majors in the Salvation Army ; Sandra Hassna and Deborah (Pedro) Martinez; cherished grandchildren, Carmen Crowell (Christofer Goodwin), Stevan (Sophie) Crowell, Stephanie Mills (Fiance Justin Heintz), Jeremy (Ashley) Barth, Ricardo Morones, Alexis Fisher, Adrianna Fisher, Nicholas (Brenda) Morones, Sabrina Gonzalez and Esmeralda Gonzalez (Leo Soto); 22 treasured great-grandchildren (with the 23rd soon to be born); sisters, Graciela (Juan) Ortiz, Eliselda (Domingo) Nevarez and Rosa (Samuel) Tellez; brothers-in-law, Domingo Carbajal and Alvino Flores; sisters-in-law, Margarita Garza (Lauro Moncada) and Clemencia Garcia; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends – too numerous to mention by name. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his beloved son, Eduardo “Eddie” Gonzalez III, who had his life taken from him on May 16, 1997; sisters, Oralia (Antonio) Garza and Maria E. Carbajal; and brother, Rolan Gonzalez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:30 am in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, with Rev. Antony Primal Thomas and Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00–7:00 pm (Rosary recited at 6:45 pm) and in the church on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 am. Special note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Froedtert Hospital (especially his angel, Dolly) for the compassionate care & support given in Eddie’s time of need. Also, our sincere gratitude to all our family & friends for the outpouring of love & expressions of kindness offered when we needed it most. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

