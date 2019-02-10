Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward G. Kaisler. View Sign

Edward G. Kaisler November 7, 1931 - February 5, 2019 Kaisler, Edward G. age 87, of Savage, formerly of Edina, passed away February 5, 2019. Born in Racine, WI on November 7, 1931 to John and Agnes (nee Polansky) Kaisler. Married Doris (nee Granger) on May 28, 1955 in Racine. Ed and Doris raised six children together, all of whom he was very proud. Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Doris, and daughter, Mary Scherbring. Survived by five children: Laura (Craig) Mollet, Julie (Chris) Londgren, Kathy (Mike) Shepherd, Tom (Sheri) Kaisler and Mandy (Mike Shockman) Kaisler; son-in-law, Wayne Scherbring; 10 grandchildren: Megan, Bridget (Charlie), Justin (Caroline), Ben, Maddie, Gabe, Becky (Mike), Kyle (Emily), Jacob and Rachel; two expected great-grandchildren and siblings, Delmar (Ruby) Kaisler and Nancy (Bill) Mutchler. Ed was grateful to God for a long and wonderful life and will be missed by his extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Avenue, Edina. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Ed will be interred alongside his wife, Doris at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.



Edward G. Kaisler November 7, 1931 - February 5, 2019 Kaisler, Edward G. age 87, of Savage, formerly of Edina, passed away February 5, 2019. Born in Racine, WI on November 7, 1931 to John and Agnes (nee Polansky) Kaisler. Married Doris (nee Granger) on May 28, 1955 in Racine. Ed and Doris raised six children together, all of whom he was very proud. Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Doris, and daughter, Mary Scherbring. Survived by five children: Laura (Craig) Mollet, Julie (Chris) Londgren, Kathy (Mike) Shepherd, Tom (Sheri) Kaisler and Mandy (Mike Shockman) Kaisler; son-in-law, Wayne Scherbring; 10 grandchildren: Megan, Bridget (Charlie), Justin (Caroline), Ben, Maddie, Gabe, Becky (Mike), Kyle (Emily), Jacob and Rachel; two expected great-grandchildren and siblings, Delmar (Ruby) Kaisler and Nancy (Bill) Mutchler. Ed was grateful to God for a long and wonderful life and will be missed by his extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Avenue, Edina. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Ed will be interred alongside his wife, Doris at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close