Esther Pischke March 31, 1933 – February 6, 2019 Mount Pleasant – Esther (nee: Slesarenko) Pischke, age 85, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. A lifetime resident, Esther was born in Racine on March 31, 1933 to the late Fred and Mary (nee: Oleshkevich) Slesarenko. She was a 1951 graduate of Washington Park High School. On May 19, 1951 in Pentecost Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with Lester F. Pischke, who preceded her in death on September 26, 1982. Esther was passionate for being a fulltime homemaker who loved caring for her entire family. After her children were grown, she went to work as a sales associate for Farm & Fleet, from where she retired in 2012 after 20 years of service. She was an active and proud member of Pentecost Lutheran Church. Among her interests, she enjoyed crafting with her daughters, cooking, fish-fries, Sunday Packer games, family vacations, and trying her luck at the casino. Above all, she was extremely dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her everything! Surviving are her children, Barbara (John) Burgess, Joan (Mark) Thompson, Nancy (Jeff) Kloster and Dale (Sandy) Pischke; grandchildren, Teresa (Nick) Henton, Megan (Jaspher) Carranza, Paul (Heather) Thompson, Ben (Erica) Thompson, Kelli Thompson, Carl (Sarah) Kloster, Jill Kloster, April (Nate Smith ) Pischke, Adam (Kimber) Pischke and Christie (Dan) Martino; great-grandchildren, Brock, Issac, Alec, Ruby, Charley, Lucy, Halley, Hugh and Blythe; sister, Delores Monnier; sister-in-law, Meta (Don) Larsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Esther was preceded in death by her brothers & sisters, Peter (Ann), Alex, Fred (Loretta), Max, Raymond, Richard & Anna Slesarenko and Olga (Robert) Heck; and by brother-in-law, Donald Monnier. Funeral services will be held in Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Avenue, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00–6:00 pm and in the church on Monday from 10:00-11:00 am. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to the Pentecost Lutheran Youth Group have been suggested. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

