RACINE - Gilbert James Bates, 71, passed away in Ascension-All Saints Hospital, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Gilbert was born in Racine, on September 7, 1947, the son of the late Theodore and Corrine (nee: Goodsell) Bates. Gilbert served his country with the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam Era. On April 21, 1979, at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Dover, he was united in marriage to Roxane Marie Glodowski. He had been employed by Import Motors and retired from Domanik Sales. Gilbert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the years he played with the Spirit 0f 76 Drum and Bugle Corps. Surviving are his wife, of nearly 40 years, Roxane; their two sons, Ian Bates and Edwin (Miranda) Bates, all of Racine; their soon-to-be grandson; 2 brothers, Gerald (Terry) Bates, of New Mexico, and Theodore (Betty) Bates, of Racine; sister, Jessica (Jess) Grandy, of Racine. Gilbert is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private memorial service, with full military honors, was held in the chapel of the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019