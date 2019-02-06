RACINE - Born into Eternal Life February 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Jim for 54 years. Loving mother Steve (Lisa) Harty, Kim (Ken) McClelland, Dawn Harty. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Alex and Ashley Harty and Jacob McClelland. Also survived by her brother Bob Drozewski, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering will be held Monday, February 11th, 2019 from 4-6pm at THE FUNERAL HOME with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the . Gloria will be remembered for her love of cooking, gardening and sewing. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling in her free time. HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES 9200 S 27th Street, Oak Creek 414-761-2750 Guest Book & Directions www.heritagefuneral.com
|
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 6, 2019