RACINE - Dr. Gregory A. Shove, age 65, passed away, Sunday, February 10, 2019. Gregory was born in Manhattan, Kansas, on April 5, 1953, as son of Gene and Myrtle (nee: Ellis) Shove. On June 21,1980, Greg and Sandra Anderson were married, in Chicago, at West Point Baptist Church. (Officiated by Reverend C. J. Thompson.) He received his Bachelor of Sciences, in Liberal Arts and Sciences, in 1975, and went on to attend the University of Illinois , at the Medical Center. Upon completion, he was admitted to the Degree of Doctor of Medicine, in 1979. Greg accepted an internship at the University of Illinois where he received his graduate education degree in Internal Medicine, 1982. He then, went on to accept a fellowship in Rheumatology, at the University of Illinois and completed it, in 1984. Immediately following completion of his fellowship, Dr. Shove, Sandra, and their 18 month old daughter, Andrea Natalie, moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where he proudly joined and worked at the Racine Medical Center, as Southeast Wisconsin’s first Rheumatologist. He was a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine, member of the American College of Physicians, a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology, member of the Wisconsin Medical Society, Board Member Wisconsin Medical Society Foundation, a Member and Past President of the Wisconsin Rheumatology Association, Past President of the Racine County Medical Society, Board Member, Cops ‘N Kids, member Rotary West Racine, member Wisconsin Internal Medical Society, and more. Gregory always had an intense sense of curiosity... about e v e r y t h i n g - and enjoyed many the intellectual pursuits. Following a major life-altering stroke in 2005, Gregory changed gears and ended clinical medicine. He started tutoring students at Washington Park High School and later became an Adjunct Professor at Capella University. He was last employed as the Medical Director at CSL Plasma. Greg loved to run, play tennis, travel the world and cruise his Harley. He will be best remembered for his zest for life, intellectual curiosity, his sense of humor, and his enormous love for his family. Greg will be dearly missed by his loving wife of thirty eight years, Sandra; his daughter, Andrea Shove of Houston; his mother, Myrtle Shove of Champaign-Urbana, IN; sister, Myrene Brown of Zionsville, IN; brother, Kent Shove of Fort Collins, CO; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Fredericka (James) Nichols of East St. Louis, IL, Dr. Bernadette Anderson of Chicago, Charlotte Wells of Chicago, LaKeisha Anderson of East St. Louis, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. noon until 1:00 p.m. with A Celebration of Greg’s Life Service to start at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cops-N-Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St, Racine, WI 53403 or the Wisconsin State Medical Society Foundation, 330 E. Lakeside St. Madison WI 53715 have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

803 Main Street
Racine , WI 53403
(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 13, 2019

