RACINE - Inesa Vrublevskis, age 69, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI on Jan. 4th 2019. Inesa, was a “Warrior”, battling Multiple Sclerosis, for the past 30 years, but it was the sudden diagnosis and disposition of cancer that lay Insea to her final resting place. Inesa was born in Bad Reichenhall, Germany on September 6, 1949; daughter of the late Antons and Briva (nee: Ziemelis) Vrublevskis. Inesa migrated from Germany, as an infant with her parents, in 1950. Since migrating to the United States Inesa and her family resided in Racine, WI. Inesa graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1967”. Furthering her education, Inesa attained Bachelors of Communication and Sociology from UW-Parkside and a Master’s Degree of Communications at UW- Milwaukee. Inesa loved to spend time reading and devoted her healthy years to her education. Inesa was strong willed and had a passion for driving her Mustang. Inesa will be dearly missed. Surviving are her sons, Anthony (Kathy) Ellingson and Shane (Sarah) Campbell; grandchildren, Courtney (Dustin) Kollman and Tyler Ellingson; sister, Iris (Larry) Grimes; her second mother, Theresa Vrublevskis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February, 9th, 2019 at 11a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home for visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation,



