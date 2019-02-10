Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inga Harrits. View Sign

RACINE - Inga Harrits, 91, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at Bay Harbor with her family by her side. She was born in Tornby, Denmark on October 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Aage and Johanne (nee: Larsen) Christiansen. Inga came to Racine on January 16, 1952. On August 20, 1955, she was united in marriage to John Harrits. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1997. Inga married Clair Jenn on November 15, 2003. She worked for Racine Visiting Nurses Association, retiring in May of 1985. Inga was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Surviving are her husband, Clair, daughter, Lynn (Mark) Svendsen and son, Peter (Pia) Harrits; grandchildren, Emily (Joseph) Matson, Matthew (Amanda) Svendsen, Helena Harrits and Jason Harrits; great-grandchildren, Colton Matson and Ava Svendsen; stepchildren, David, Barbara, Thomas (Megan) and Mark (Becky) Jenn; step-grandchildren, Colby, Eli, Luke and Scott Jenn; brothers, Henning (Esther) and Poul (Krista) Christiansen; sisters, Grete Christiansen and Jonna (Jon) Hald and sister-in-law, Shirley Harrits. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Inga was preceded in death by her first husband, John; brothers, Egon and Orla (Edith) Christiansen; sister, Katherine (Arne) Pedersen and brothers-in-law, Arnold Harrits and Karsten Christiansen. Memorial services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection has been suggested by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at



RACINE - Inga Harrits, 91, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at Bay Harbor with her family by her side. She was born in Tornby, Denmark on October 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Aage and Johanne (nee: Larsen) Christiansen. Inga came to Racine on January 16, 1952. On August 20, 1955, she was united in marriage to John Harrits. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1997. Inga married Clair Jenn on November 15, 2003. She worked for Racine Visiting Nurses Association, retiring in May of 1985. Inga was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Surviving are her husband, Clair, daughter, Lynn (Mark) Svendsen and son, Peter (Pia) Harrits; grandchildren, Emily (Joseph) Matson, Matthew (Amanda) Svendsen, Helena Harrits and Jason Harrits; great-grandchildren, Colton Matson and Ava Svendsen; stepchildren, David, Barbara, Thomas (Megan) and Mark (Becky) Jenn; step-grandchildren, Colby, Eli, Luke and Scott Jenn; brothers, Henning (Esther) and Poul (Krista) Christiansen; sisters, Grete Christiansen and Jonna (Jon) Hald and sister-in-law, Shirley Harrits. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Inga was preceded in death by her first husband, John; brothers, Egon and Orla (Edith) Christiansen; sister, Katherine (Arne) Pedersen and brothers-in-law, Arnold Harrits and Karsten Christiansen. Memorial services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection has been suggested by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479 Funeral Home Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine , WI 53404

(262) 632-4479 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close