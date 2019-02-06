GREENVILLE - passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Loving father of Katie (Jacob) Brennan and Amanda (Kevin Fischer) Mikula. Brother of Jan (Dave). Uncle of Kristin, Kevin (Kayla), and Kimberly (Dan). Further survived by other relatives and friends. James fought his four year battle with cancer with faith, strength, and dignity. A memorial service will be held on February 13th, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia (7900 Nicholson Rd. Racine, WI 53108) at 11am. Visitation from 9am to 11am on Wednesday at church. Molthen Bell [email protected] 414-762-0154
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Mikula.
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 6, 2019