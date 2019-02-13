Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie A. Wilson. View Sign

Jamie A. Wilson November 3, 1982 - February 5, 2019 RACINE -Jamie A. Wilson, age 36, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwotosa, WI. She was born in Racine, WI, November 3, 1982, daughter of James A. and Nancella (Nee: Hinkle) Wilson. Jamie was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Surviving are her children, Brandon Wilson and Jada Wilson, father, James A. Wilson, sisters, Tisa (Christopher) Nathaniel, Bridgette Cole, Niki (David) Shelton, Falon Wilson, Milania Wilson, Paisley Wilson; brothers, Olando (Rosa) Young, Derrick (Tiffany) Wilson, Jamel Wilson and Mason Wilson. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 1326 State Street, Racine, WI with Pastor Joseph R. Pipes, Officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.



Jamie A. Wilson November 3, 1982 - February 5, 2019 RACINE -Jamie A. Wilson, age 36, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwotosa, WI. She was born in Racine, WI, November 3, 1982, daughter of James A. and Nancella (Nee: Hinkle) Wilson. Jamie was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Surviving are her children, Brandon Wilson and Jada Wilson, father, James A. Wilson, sisters, Tisa (Christopher) Nathaniel, Bridgette Cole, Niki (David) Shelton, Falon Wilson, Milania Wilson, Paisley Wilson; brothers, Olando (Rosa) Young, Derrick (Tiffany) Wilson, Jamel Wilson and Mason Wilson. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 1326 State Street, Racine, WI with Pastor Joseph R. Pipes, Officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close