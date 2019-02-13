Jamie A. Wilson November 3, 1982 - February 5, 2019 RACINE -Jamie A. Wilson, age 36, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwotosa, WI. She was born in Racine, WI, November 3, 1982, daughter of James A. and Nancella (Nee: Hinkle) Wilson. Jamie was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Surviving are her children, Brandon Wilson and Jada Wilson, father, James A. Wilson, sisters, Tisa (Christopher) Nathaniel, Bridgette Cole, Niki (David) Shelton, Falon Wilson, Milania Wilson, Paisley Wilson; brothers, Olando (Rosa) Young, Derrick (Tiffany) Wilson, Jamel Wilson and Mason Wilson. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 1326 State Street, Racine, WI with Pastor Joseph R. Pipes, Officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie A. Wilson.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 13, 2019