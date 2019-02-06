Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Ann Francois. View Sign

Jean Ann Francois January 19, 1938 - February 5, 2019 Jean Ann Francois, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center. Born in Racine, WI, on January 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lucille (Keller) Francois. She was educated in local Racine schools and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1956. Jean Ann worked for the Electric Company in Racine for a short while after high school and then for J.I. Case as a payroll clerk until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, and trips to the casino. She was an athlete in her younger years playing basketball in high school, golf, and city league softball. Every year she enjoyed going up north in the summer to fish with her longtime partner, Rose Otto. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, James (Judy Moll) Francois of Kenosha; nine nieces and nephews, Patrick (Susan) Francois of Tampa, FL, Michael Francois of Marietta, GA, Thomas Francois of Waunakee, WI, Andrea Francois of Kenosha, John Francois of Scottsdale, AZ, Julie Raith of Kenosha, Paul Francois of Oakland, CA, Daniel (Kelly) Francois of Lake Geneva, and Brian (Sarah) Francois of Cross Plains, WI; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Suzanne and Peter Francois; and her partner, Rose Otto. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at St. Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the For Pete’s Sake Scholarship at St. Joseph High School would be appreciated by the family. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Jean’s Online Memorial Book at:



5111 60th St.

Kenosha , WI 53144

(262) 654-3533 Funeral Home Details Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 6, 2019

