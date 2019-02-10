RACINE - Linda Lou T. Creekpaum, 74, passed away, at her residence, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 13th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 draeger-langendorf.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lou T. Creekpaum.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019