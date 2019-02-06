Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mari S. Christensen. View Sign

Mari S. Christensen August 24, 1954 – February 2, 2019 STURTEVANT – Mari S. Christensen, 64, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, after a valiant fight with small cell lung cancer, surrounded by the love of her family. Mari was the sole owner/operator of J.Q. Foxes Bar and Restaurant. She was on her 33rd year in the bar business. She held many charity events and motorcycle rallies to raise awareness and money for many charities. She is going to be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially Mark, her loving partner for the last nine years. Mari is survived by her sons, Warren of Surprise, AZ, Ty of Kenosha; five grandchildren; brothers, Bill, Dan, Tom, Bob; sisters, Barb, and Sheila. Mari is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Dan Christensen; sister, Linda; and brother, Tim. Mari’s wishes were to be cremated and have a celebration of her life at J.Q. Foxes. The celebration will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, starting at 10:00am through the rest of the day at J.Q. Foxes, 2835 Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, WI, 53177. PLEASE NO FLOWERS. If you wish to bring pictures and stories, feel free to do so. Please also feel free to bring a covered dish to pass. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403 262-552-9000



