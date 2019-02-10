RACINE - Mark C. Allen, age 63, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Racine, WI, March 15, 1955, son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Nee: Praeger) Allen. Mark was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1973”. On October 15, 2015 Mark was united in marriage to his partner of 36 years, Marcelo Pantig, who preceded him in death, September 8, 2017. Mark’s career as a caregiver gave him great satisfaction as he comforted many people. Especially his loving care and devotion to his beloved mother who was afflicted with ALS. His family and friends will dearly miss his kindness, and caring generosity, always brightened our day with his fun and happy demeanor. He enjoyed decorating, antiquing, entertaining and creating delicious desserts. “We were so blessed to have you in our lives, we Love you Markie”. Surviving are his aunts, Julie Ruffalo and Shirley Moreno; niece, Lisa Allen, nephews, Brian and Brock Allen; cousins: Susie (David) Plouff, Kathleen (Tim) DeGarmo, John Praeger fiancee’ (Beth Thode), Jerry (Felicia) Praeger, Ann Marie Ruffalo (Jill), David (Bridget) Ruffalo, Jane Ruffalo, and John Ruffalo; other relatives and many dear friends. Special friends, Evelyn Schiebner and Wally Goebel. In addition to his parents and husband he was preceded in death by his brother, Ken Allen and grandma, Julia Praeger. A celebration of Mark’s life will be celebrated at a later date. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019