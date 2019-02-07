Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mark J. Rickard August 25, 1949 - January 28, 2019 Age 69, of Dover passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 25, 1949 to John and Lorraine (nee Bukachek) in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine where he graduated from Park High School. Mark resided in Dover the past 47 years. He was a truck driver for Jung Brothers Trucking Co. Mark was an avid outdoorsman; he loved riding ATV’s , hunting, fishing, golfing and had a great love of history. Mark is survived by his brother John (Lynn) S. Rickard, nieces and nephews, John M. Rickard, Amy (Terry) Ware and Laura Koehn, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Richie Coburn, Judy Vliet, Travis Vliet, Michelle Vliet-Ginder, Teresa Rode and Lorie Mueller for their care and compassion. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Saturday from 11:00AM until 1:45PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Yorkville Cemetery. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home 908 11th Ave Union Grove, WI 53182 PH (262) 878-2011 [email protected]



Mark J. Rickard August 25, 1949 - January 28, 2019 Age 69, of Dover passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 25, 1949 to John and Lorraine (nee Bukachek) in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine where he graduated from Park High School. Mark resided in Dover the past 47 years. He was a truck driver for Jung Brothers Trucking Co. Mark was an avid outdoorsman; he loved riding ATV’s , hunting, fishing, golfing and had a great love of history. Mark is survived by his brother John (Lynn) S. Rickard, nieces and nephews, John M. Rickard, Amy (Terry) Ware and Laura Koehn, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Richie Coburn, Judy Vliet, Travis Vliet, Michelle Vliet-Ginder, Teresa Rode and Lorie Mueller for their care and compassion. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Saturday from 11:00AM until 1:45PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Yorkville Cemetery. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home 908 11th Ave Union Grove, WI 53182 PH (262) 878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home

908-11th Avenue

Union Grove , WI 53182

(262) 878-2011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close