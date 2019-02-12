Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marven D. Quale. View Sign

RACINE - Marven Dean Quale, age 94, passed away on February 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Mondovi, WI, November 19, 1924, son of the late Henry and Vera (Nee: Crawford) Quale. Marven “Marv” served in the US Military over a 22 year career, during three wars, including; World War II, Korean War & Vietnam War (1944-1966). Marv served active duty in WWII, was stationed in the South Pacific, from 1944-1946, as a member of the US Naval Amphibious LCT Flotilla. Marv also served active duty in the Korean War. His Battalion was stationed in Japan when the Korean War began; they were some of the first troops with “boots-on-the-ground” as members of Task Force Smith . Their goal was to establish a defense perimeter and they (24th Infantry Division, 63rd Field Artillery Battalion) fought in some of the initial battles of the Korean War. Marv also served in active duty during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at various base camps, including France & New York during the Vietnam War. Marv retired from the US Army in 1966 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. On April 6, 1957, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Racine he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia (Meyer) Kubes. His military career moved him and his family around the country before settling in Racine in 1966. Back in Racine he was employed by Massey-Ferguson Inc for 20 years retiring in 1985. Marv enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and was a loyal Packer fan. He will be dearly missed. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Patti; 7 children, James R. (Adele) Kubes–Quale, Deborah L. (James) Eichhorn, William T. Quale, Donald D. Quale, Michael H. (Laura) Quale, Gary D. Quale, Mary Jo A. (Joseph) Johnson; 10 grandchildren, Jonathon Quale-Smith, Denise and Eric Eichhorn, Danielle, Donald Jr. and Deanna Quale, Maximillian and Samuel Quale, Jenna and Joseph Johnson; 5 great grandchildren, Kadrien, Giselle, Caiomhe, Jiah and Harper; 2 sisters, Harriett (Steve) Freeman, Geraldine Suprak-Merrill; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother William H. and an infant sister Judith. William H Quale, Marv’s younger brother, was a casualty of the Korean War; he was killed in action on Sept. 4th 1950, serving as a member of the 15th Quartermaster Company, 1st Cavalry Division, of the US Army. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Russ’s Tap for providing his home away from home. Funeral services will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 6:30 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.co Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

