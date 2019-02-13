Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Arfsten. View Sign

BURLINGTON - Heaven gains another lovely angel … Patricia Arfsten of Burlington passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 after struggling with heart disease. She was born on October 18, 1943 in Chicago to her parents Marree Kirchner and the late Charles Lee Tennyson. Pat spent the majority of her lifetime with her late, devoted & cherished husband, Dennis Arfsten. She is survived by her mother Marree (Gardino) Kirchner; her one and only loving son Robert Phillip Oberheide; his wife Laura; and their daughter, Pat’s only precious granddaughter and love of her life, Olivia Joy Oberheide. She is further survived by ex-husband Robert C. Oberheide of Northbrook, IL & his family. Pat loved working on her beautiful yard and spending time with wonderful neighbors Paul & Jeanne; and Sue & Brad. She adored her dog “Maggie Mae” who has been her loyal companion for the past 10 years. Pat’s kindness & laugh were loved by her neighbors and friends who will all miss her dearly. In keeping with Patricia’s life wishes, a memorial service & celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019: 11AM Service at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182. Reception to follow. Thank you for remembering her beautiful smile.



