RACINE - Patricia Lee Fink, 70, surrounded by her family, was taken home to Heaven on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Pat was born in Ironwood, MI on May 28, 1948 to Fred and Ila (nee, Coey) Dietel. On October 28, 1967 she married Vernon Fink, Sr., They enjoyed 51 wonderful years of marriage together. Pat worked at DeRango's Restaurant on Six Mile Road for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos and up north, bowling, and the Packers. Pat loved talking and visiting with people but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Vernon Fink; sons, Vernon (Brenda) Fink, Jr. and William (Lisa) Fink; grandchildren, Kayla (Jim) Wermeling, Emily Fink, Katherine Fink, Holly Fink and William Fink, Jr.; and her great-grandson, Wesley Wermeling. Pat is also survived by her sisters and brother, Shirley Pertile, Darlene (Dennis) Pertile and Fred (Lora) Dietel; many beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diane Moravec (Tusa); and brothers-in-law, Ray Pertile and Robert Tusa. A Memorial Service for Pat will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 am to noon. The Christian service will be held at noon with a lunch to follow. Visitation, service, and luncheon will be held at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church at 7900 Nicholson Road, in Caledonia. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff members of Lakeshore Manor and Hospice Alliance for all of their compassionate care. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000



