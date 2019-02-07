Richard P. Luxem MOUNT PLEASANT – Richard Paul Luxem, 75, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on February 4, 2019. In Racine, Richard was born to the late Robert and Mae (nee Bulgin) Luxem on September 23, 1943. He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Unger on January 5, 1963. Richard was employed by Case New Holland for over 35 years. He was an excellent outdoorsman, especially in fishing, hunting, and golf. Richard loved being up north and was talented in building cabins. Most importantly, he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Rick Luxem, Lisa Radwill, and Robert Luxem; grandchildren: Brooke, Lane, Anthony, and Dylan; great grandchildren: Aubree, Arianna, and Jayden; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Petzke. Funeral services for Richard will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Season’s Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind and compassionate care of Richard and his family. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue 262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 7, 2019