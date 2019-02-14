Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Burks. View Sign

WARM SPRINGS, GA - Bob was born in Racine, Wi. July 20, 1929 to Earl and Frances Burks (Hobsen). He married Grace Lotharius on May 15, 1948 in a double wedding ceremony along with his brother Joe and Mary Hubbard. Bob was a truck driver for Western Publishing and retired in 1988. A few years later Bob and Grace moved to Bradenton, Florida before moving to Odenville, Alabama in 2004. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Grace, son Robert, God-daughter Betsy Rowlands and 5 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-laws John(Peggy) Burks of Warm Springs, Georgia, Jerry(Juli) Burks of Odenville, Al., daughter-in-law Laura Burks of Odenville, Al., grandchildren Aaron, Marissa, Taryn, Kristyn, Eric, Rachel and Kim, 6 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Mary Burks, along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia for their compassionate and loving care afforded Bob! Arrangements handled by The Neptune Society of Atlanta, Ga.



