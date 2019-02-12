Rodolfo Renteria, Jr. “Rudy” October 17, 1938 – February 7, 2019 RACINE – Rodolfo “Rudy” Renteria, Jr., age 80; beloved husband of the late Sarah (nee: Gonzales) Renteria; dear father of Ilda (Robin) Dresen, Rodolfo (Theresa) Renteria III, Daniel (Carrie) Renteria, Richard (Laura) Renteria, Esmeralda (Dwayne) Dietrich, Gloria Renteria and Nicholas Renteria; and father-in-law of Bertha Renteria; passed away peacefully at The Villa at Lincoln Park, surrounded with the love of his family, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Services celebrating Rudy’s life will be on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:30–2:00 pm. A special note of thanks to the wonderful staff of The Villa at Lincoln Park & Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care and support given in Rudy’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 12, 2019