Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley Ann Schenkenberg September 1, 1936 – January 31, 2019 LAKE PARK – Shirley Ann (nee: Lofquist) Schenkenberg, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Shirley was born in Menominee, Michigan on September 1, 1936 to the late Helge Nels and Anna Marie (nee: Wiandt) Lofquist. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1954. On October 6, 1956 in Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Ronald E. Schenkenberg. During her working career, Shirley was employed by Massey-Harris, Oster, Salvation Army, Dremel and InSinkErator, from where she retired in 1993, to proudly become a full-time grandmother. Shirley a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She was also an active member of the Jim Beam Bottle Club. She enjoyed bowling, family vacations and trying her luck at the casino. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family. Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Ron; daughters, Lisa (Brian) Woodward and Lori (Tim) Jaeck; daughter-in-heart, Sharon Moore; grandchildren, Breanna Woodward, Melissa & Mitchell Jaeck, and Dylan Moore; brother, Harry (Pat) Lofquist; sister, Susan (Arnold) Sherey; sisters-in-law, Judith Wemmert, Karen & Barb Lofquist; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved son, Ron Schenkenberg, Jr.; brothers, Carl (Delores) and Roger (Elaine) Lofquist; and by Ron’s parents, Eugene & Patricia Schenkenberg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens officiating. Interment will be Graceland Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer or Ascension Hospice - Racine have been suggested. A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension Hospice – Racine (especially Liz, RN) for the compassionate care and support given in Shirley’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



Shirley Ann Schenkenberg September 1, 1936 – January 31, 2019 LAKE PARK – Shirley Ann (nee: Lofquist) Schenkenberg, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Shirley was born in Menominee, Michigan on September 1, 1936 to the late Helge Nels and Anna Marie (nee: Wiandt) Lofquist. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1954. On October 6, 1956 in Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Ronald E. Schenkenberg. During her working career, Shirley was employed by Massey-Harris, Oster, Salvation Army, Dremel and InSinkErator, from where she retired in 1993, to proudly become a full-time grandmother. Shirley a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She was also an active member of the Jim Beam Bottle Club. She enjoyed bowling, family vacations and trying her luck at the casino. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family. Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 63 years, Ron; daughters, Lisa (Brian) Woodward and Lori (Tim) Jaeck; daughter-in-heart, Sharon Moore; grandchildren, Breanna Woodward, Melissa & Mitchell Jaeck, and Dylan Moore; brother, Harry (Pat) Lofquist; sister, Susan (Arnold) Sherey; sisters-in-law, Judith Wemmert, Karen & Barb Lofquist; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved son, Ron Schenkenberg, Jr.; brothers, Carl (Delores) and Roger (Elaine) Lofquist; and by Ron’s parents, Eugene & Patricia Schenkenberg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens officiating. Interment will be Graceland Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer or Ascension Hospice - Racine have been suggested. A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension Hospice – Racine (especially Liz, RN) for the compassionate care and support given in Shirley’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 552-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close