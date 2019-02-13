Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Bouwens. View Sign

Shirley Bouwens January 31, 1925 - February 10, 2019 RACINE – Shirley Bouwens, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Shirley was born in Janesville, WI on January 31, 1925 to Clifford Wandell and Jean (nee, Hansen) Goetz. Survivors include her children, Terry Thompson, Timothy (Linda) Zierke and Scott Zierke; grandchildren, Lance Thompson, Chad (Penny) Thompson, Pamela (Bob) Stone, Dawn (Billy) Barabas, Tracy (Noel Netty) and Kimberly (Cory) Voskuil; her great grandchildren, Brandon and Ava Thompson, Chase and Courtney Thompson, Brooke, Koy and Ryan White, Evan and Zyan Barabas, Annika Netty, Joshua and Austin Shaw; and great great grandson, Noah Thompson. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kerry Zierke; brother, Richard Wandell; son-in-law, Kenneth Thompson; and her former husbands, Herman Zierke and Clyde Bouwens. A funeral service for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 noon. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000



