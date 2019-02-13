Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MOUNT PLEASANT - Theodore “Ted” Andrew Bidwell Jr., 85, went home to be with his Lord on February 9, 2019. Ted was born on July 9, 1933 to the late Theodore and Lillian (nee Pedersen) Bidwell in Racine. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna Vash, on October 18, 1957 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine. Ted served as a sergeant in the United States Army in his early days. He was the longtime owner of Martin Petersen Sheet Metal, retiring as the Vice President at age 56. Ted is also a former member of the Board of Directors of Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Ted and his wife, Donna, have been members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church for many years. He had a passion for working on cars, especially corvettes. Ted even built his own hotrods. He was a true family man and stable father. Ted especially loved all his grandchildren, spending time with them any moment he could. Left to cherish Ted’s memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Donna Bidwell; his son, Scott (Deborah) Bidwell of Somers, WI; his daughter, Lynne Bidwell Morin of Triangle, VA; his grandchildren: Kirah Bidwell, Justin Bidwell, Andrew Morin, and Patrick Morin; as well as many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Wasmundt. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Steinke, Reverend J.C. Quello, and Reverend Allison Johnson all officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A private interment will be held at Country Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Journey in Faith Church (7330 Old Spring Street, Mt. Pleasant, WI, 53406) and /or South Shore Fire and Rescue (3900 Old Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, WI, 53406). Online condolences may be shared at



MOUNT PLEASANT - Theodore “Ted” Andrew Bidwell Jr., 85, went home to be with his Lord on February 9, 2019. Ted was born on July 9, 1933 to the late Theodore and Lillian (nee Pedersen) Bidwell in Racine. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna Vash, on October 18, 1957 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine. Ted served as a sergeant in the United States Army in his early days. He was the longtime owner of Martin Petersen Sheet Metal, retiring as the Vice President at age 56. Ted is also a former member of the Board of Directors of Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Ted and his wife, Donna, have been members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church for many years. He had a passion for working on cars, especially corvettes. Ted even built his own hotrods. He was a true family man and stable father. Ted especially loved all his grandchildren, spending time with them any moment he could. Left to cherish Ted’s memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Donna Bidwell; his son, Scott (Deborah) Bidwell of Somers, WI; his daughter, Lynne Bidwell Morin of Triangle, VA; his grandchildren: Kirah Bidwell, Justin Bidwell, Andrew Morin, and Patrick Morin; as well as many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Wasmundt. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Steinke, Reverend J.C. Quello, and Reverend Allison Johnson all officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. A private interment will be held at Country Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Journey in Faith Church (7330 Old Spring Street, Mt. Pleasant, WI, 53406) and /or South Shore Fire and Rescue (3900 Old Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, WI, 53406). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com . The family would like to extend a special thank you to South Shore Fire and Rescue for their care of Ted. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI, 53405 262-634-3361 Funeral Home Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine , WI 53405

(262) 634-3361 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close