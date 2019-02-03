Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RACINE - Thomas K. Baker, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. He was born in Racine, September 8, 1952, son of the late Frank and Joyce (Nee: Kelly) Baker. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1969-1974. Following the war he worked as a paramedic in southern California, returning to Racine in 1981. He was employed for many years at the A Center and the Behavioral Health Department at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine. On June 1, 1990 in Racine he was united in marriage to Kelly Fink. Thomas volunteered his time at many PTSD support groups. In his younger years he enjoyed running and in his later years he enjoyed walking. Above all he loved his family. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kelly; his son, Kiefer Baker; brothers, Jim (Terry) Baker, Bill (Linda) Baker, brothers-in-law, Michael (Monica) Fink, Rocky Fink, Harp (Sheila) Fink; Aunt, Aileen Witt; longtime friends, Randal Green and Karen Burlingame; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don and Frank. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to the Vietnam Veteran’s of America Chapter 767, P.O. Box 081-036, Racine, WI 53408 have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



