Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Wiedenhaft. View Sign

Thomas L. Wiedenhaft November 11, 1950 – February 9, 2019 RACINE – Thomas L. Wiedenhaft, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1950, son of the late Lloyd and Janice (Née: Whiting) Wiedenhaft. He was united in marriage to the former Deborah Ann Sugent on October 26, 2001. Tom was a lifelong Racine resident graduating from J I Case High School and employed by Jacobsen Manufacturing for 30 plus years. Tom was a sports fan. He played with local softball, golf, bowling and dart leagues. He loved attending their games but also loved watching the Brewers, Packers and Bucks play on TV. Tom’s joy was getting together with his extended family and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Deborah Wiedenhaft; sisters, Cathy and Pam Wiedenhaft, Deborah Urban; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Larry) Komberec, Leann (Ric) O’Connor; brother-in-law, Tom (Tami) Sugent; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Urban. A memorial celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service. Memorials to the have been suggested. The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Dr. Choi, Pat, Debbie and the staff at the Ascension Cancer Care Center. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403 262-552-9000



Thomas L. Wiedenhaft November 11, 1950 – February 9, 2019 RACINE – Thomas L. Wiedenhaft, 68, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1950, son of the late Lloyd and Janice (Née: Whiting) Wiedenhaft. He was united in marriage to the former Deborah Ann Sugent on October 26, 2001. Tom was a lifelong Racine resident graduating from J I Case High School and employed by Jacobsen Manufacturing for 30 plus years. Tom was a sports fan. He played with local softball, golf, bowling and dart leagues. He loved attending their games but also loved watching the Brewers, Packers and Bucks play on TV. Tom’s joy was getting together with his extended family and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Tom leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Deborah Wiedenhaft; sisters, Cathy and Pam Wiedenhaft, Deborah Urban; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Larry) Komberec, Leann (Ric) O’Connor; brother-in-law, Tom (Tami) Sugent; aunts, uncles, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Urban. A memorial celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the service. Memorials to the have been suggested. The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to Dr. Choi, Pat, Debbie and the staff at the Ascension Cancer Care Center. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 552-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.