Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne C. Anders. View Sign

BURLINGTON - Wayne C. Anders passed away January 20, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. He was 78 years old and a resident of Burlington, Wisconsin. Wayne was born November 15, 1940 in Racine, Wisconsin; the firstborn child to the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Zinda) Anders. Wayne was educated in the schools of Racine; and served in the National Guard. He later was employed as an auto parts technician at Don Hudson; and later for Ford dealerships in Racine. After his move to Burlington, Wayne worked for Nestle’s until his retirement in 2002. Wayne was a huge Nascar Fan; an avid car collector and attended many car shows and car swaps. Wayne loved his ‘50s music. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean in infancy. Wayne is survived by a brother, Gary (Lynne) Anders; his sister, Sharon Sipher; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. The family will have a private memorial service for Wayne at a later time. Due to bad weather; Wayne was buried under the care of Casey Family Options at Burlington cemetery. The family would like to thank Wayne’s Doctors, Nurses and ICU staff and Aurora at Home (Hospice) at Aurora Medical Center/Hospital for his tender care. And thank you, to Casey Family Options, for their help in Wayne’s final resting options due to our weather.



