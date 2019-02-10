Webster Allan Temple Webster Allan Temple, 87 of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Mr. Temple was born in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Webster Smith and Laura Axmann Temple. He moved to Green Cove Springs six years ago from Alabama. Webster graduated from Washington Park High School, served his country in the US Army, and later attended Racine Technical Institute to become an electrical engineer. He retired as Head of the Engineering Department with Mamco Corporation in Wisconsin. Mr. Temple enjoyed traveling whether it was to Germany or to Tahiti, but always returned home to cheer on the Green Bay Packers. Mr. Temple is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Temple, children, Webster (Sue) Temple and Marlene Spears, stepchildren, Deborah (Joel) Rocha and Pam (Dave) Matthews, grandchildren, Tracy, Nicole, Athena, Takota, Brian and Jacob and 4 great grandchildren along with another expected great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Coy Spears and granddaughter, Katie Cunningham. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 11, 2019 with Rev. Mark Hults officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the US Army. Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at: www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Webster Allan Temple.
Russell Haven Of Rest Cemetery & Funeral Home
2335 Sandridge Rd
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
(904) 284-7720
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019