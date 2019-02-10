RACINE - William L. Pier, age 91, passed away Thursday, February 07, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Racine, April 6, 1927, son of the late Lawrence and Marie (Nee:Entrop) Pier. Bill graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1945” and joined the U.S. Navy serving during WWII. On April 11, 1953 he was united in marriage to Beverley J. Hazel who preceded him in death January 28, 2017. Bill was a skilled carpenter who had a very strong work ethic. He was employed by various construction companies throughout his career last working with Riley Construction. Bill was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He took meticulous care of his yard. Above all he valued work, his family and efficiency. Surviving are his children, Catherine (Richard) Dowdell, Stephen Pier, Janice (Sami) Youssef, Sharie (Albert) Hansen, CoCo Miller; grandchildren, Matthew (Panya) Dowdell, Thomas (Christina) Pier, Nathan (Shin-Ye) Pier, Elissa Antongiorgi, Libbie Sienna, Lanie and Keelie Miller; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Petersen; brother, James Pier; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joan Pier, Byron Hazel, William (Cindy) Hazel, Shirley (Glen) Campbell, Lynn (Lynn) Wakefield; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by two sons, Daniel, Patrick; and brother, Theodore Pier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. and Tuesday at the church 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested. The family is forever grateful to CoCo and Sharie for their dedicated care to Dad these past 3 years. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Pier.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 10, 2019