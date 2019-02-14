Dorothy Milnamow



Born: August 1, 1933



Died: February 6, 2019



Dorothy Milnamow, age 85, of Batavia, formerly of Maple Park, went into the loving arms of her Savior, Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Her quick wit, loving smile and deep faith were evident through her final days and will be treasured by all who were so fortunate to have known her.



She was born August 1, 1933, in Geneva, IL, to proud parents, Francis and Erma (Davis) Feuerborn.



She is survived by eight children: Tom Milnamow, Kathy Chwee, Sue Milnamow, Carol Ramsay, Karen (Ken) Fox, Bridget (Ron) Link, Michael (Gina) Milnamow, Janet (Paul) Ziegler and Mary (Jeff) Callen; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Four siblings: Bob Feuerborn, Jim (Helen) Feuerborn, Richard Feuerborn and Cecilia (Jim) Nass; two sisters-in-law: Leanne Feuerborn and Ruth Milnamow, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a community of friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Erma Feuerborn; her husband, Tom Milnamow; her sister, Joan (Tom) Spang; beloved son-in-law, William Chwee.



Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. Additional visitation will commence, Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 123 Countyline Rd., Maple Park, from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. with a Mass to celebrate her faith to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial hasbeen established in Dorothy's name to benefit her favorite charities. Checks maybe made to the "Dorothy Milnamow Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.



The family would like to thank the staff at Michaelsen Health Center for their loving care and kindness and the staff at Park Manor for their friendship and compassion as well as her wonderful team of doctors. Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary